Harry Potter and the Cursed Child unveils Draco Malfoy - and his son Scorpius
The play's newest blond bombshell "is going to do nothing to turn girls off the Malfoy men" says JK Rowling
"I've got a feeling Scorpius is going to do nothing to turn girls off the Malfoy men," said JK Rowling after official pictures from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child unveiled Draco Malfoy and his son.
The newest addition to the Malfoy clan, Scorpius is played by Anthony Boyle, who said of his transformation to blond bombshell for the upcoming two-part play, "It was such a game changer. As soon as I saw it, it was like, 'Okay, I’m playing Scorpius Malfoy – this is real now.' That was such a big moment."
Wearing his Hogwarts uniform, Boyle is pictured alongside Alex Price as his father Draco, the role played in his younger years by Tom Felton.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child officially opens at the Palace Theatre London in July 2016, with preview performances from 7th June 2016