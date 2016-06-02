"I've got a feeling Scorpius is going to do nothing to turn girls off the Malfoy men," said JK Rowling after official pictures from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child unveiled Draco Malfoy and his son.

The newest addition to the Malfoy clan, Scorpius is played by Anthony Boyle, who said of his transformation to blond bombshell for the upcoming two-part play, "It was such a game changer. As soon as I saw it, it was like, 'Okay, I’m playing Scorpius Malfoy – this is real now.' That was such a big moment."