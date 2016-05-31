Wizarding genius Harry is played by Jamie Parker, his son Albus Severus by Sam Clemmett and Ginny Potter (nee Weasley, obviously) is by Poppy Miller.

Here's a portrait of Harry in a grown-up suit rather than Hogwarts school robes...

Here's Ginny...

And Albus Severus Potter. The Boy Who Lived's boy...

More like this

Based on a new story by Rowling, Jack Thorne's stage play follows Harry Potter's youngest son, Albus Severus, as he struggles to deal with living in the shadow of his father's legacy.

Tickets are already sold out for London West End performances well into 2017 and the script will be published in print and digital editions the day after the world debut on 30th July.

Advertisement

This is the first of three sets of Cursed Child portraits to be released by photographer Charlie Gray.