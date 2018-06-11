JK Rowling “overjoyed” as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child wins six Tony Awards
Meanwhile British actor Andrew Garfield scooped Best Actor
It was a good night for the Brits at last night’s Tony Awards, with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child among the biggest winners at American Theatre’s biggest night of the year.
The Jack Thorne-penned play, which debuted in the West End in London before moving to Broadway, picked up the awards for best play, best scenic design, best costume design, best direction, best sound design and best lighting design, and original book series author JK Rowling (who came up with the story for the smash-hit production) was overjoyed as she reacted to the news online alongside Thorne.
But the Boy Who Lived wasn’t the only British star to be honoured, with Andrew Garfield picking up the coveted Best Actor award for his performance in Angels of America, while ex-Labour MP Glenda Jackson scooped Best Actress for her role in Three Tall Women.
Other big winners on the night include The Band’s Visit, Carousel and the aforementioned Angels in America, which also took home the Best Revival prize among other awards.
You can see a full list of the winners below.
More like this
Best musical: The Band’s Visit
Best play: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Best book of a musical: The Band’s Visit
Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre: The Band’s Visit
Best revival – play: Angels in America
Best revival – musical: Once on This Island
Best performance by a lead actor – play: Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Best performance by a lead actress – play: Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women
Best performance by a lead actor – musical: Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit
Best performance by a lead actress – musical: Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
Best performance by an actor in a featured role – play: Nathan Lane, Angels in America
Best performance by an actress in a featured role – play: Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women
Best performance by an actor in a featured role – musical: Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit
Best performance by an actress in a featured role – musical: Lindsay Mendez, Carousel
Best scenic design – play: Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best scenic design – musical: David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants
Best costume design – play: Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best costume design – musical: Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady
Best lighting design – play: Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best lighting design – musical: Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit
Best direction – play: John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best direction – musical: David Cromer, The Band’s Visit
Best choreography: Justin Peck, Carousel
Best orchestrations: Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit
Best sound design – play: Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best sound design – musical: Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit