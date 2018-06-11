But the Boy Who Lived wasn’t the only British star to be honoured, with Andrew Garfield picking up the coveted Best Actor award for his performance in Angels of America, while ex-Labour MP Glenda Jackson scooped Best Actress for her role in Three Tall Women.

Other big winners on the night include The Band’s Visit, Carousel and the aforementioned Angels in America, which also took home the Best Revival prize among other awards.

You can see a full list of the winners below.

Best musical: The Band’s Visit

Best play: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Best book of a musical: The Band’s Visit

Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre: The Band’s Visit

Best revival – play: Angels in America

Best revival – musical: Once on This Island

Best performance by a lead actor – play: Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Best performance by a lead actress – play: Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Best performance by a lead actor – musical: Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Best performance by a lead actress – musical: Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Best performance by an actor in a featured role – play: Nathan Lane, Angels in America

Best performance by an actress in a featured role – play: Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women

Best performance by an actor in a featured role – musical: Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Best performance by an actress in a featured role – musical: Lindsay Mendez, Carousel

Best scenic design – play: Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best scenic design – musical: David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants

Best costume design – play: Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best costume design – musical: Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Best lighting design – play: Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best lighting design – musical: Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit

Best direction – play: John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best direction – musical: David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Best choreography: Justin Peck, Carousel

Best orchestrations: Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Best sound design – play: Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best sound design – musical: Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit