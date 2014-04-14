Cameron wrote the original Avatar script alone, but this second (and third and fourth) time around, he's collaborating with a team of screenwriters to get the job done.

“The biggest pressure I feel right now is cutting out things I love to get the film down to a length that is affordable,” Cameron said.

Reddit users also asked Cameron whether he'll continue production of the films in 3D. His response?

More like this

“I believe all movies should be made in 3D, forever, but the projection needs to be better and brighter,” he said. “I want people to see in the movie theaters what I am seeing in my perfectly calibrated screening room and people aren’t seeing that. Larger formats. I’d love to see screens get bigger."

Advertisement

Production of Avatar 2 is set to begin this fall, with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Stephen Lang returning to reprise their roles.