Is BBC Radio 4 adapting Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys?
It looks like a full-cast dramatisation could be set for release next year
It looks like BBC Radio 4 could be adapting Neil Gaiman’s bestselling 2005 novel, Anansi Boys.
The story centres around the sons of the African spider-god, Mr Nancy, who featured in Gaiman's 2001 novel American Gods - now a hit TV series.
Anansi Boys follows Fat Charlie Nancy and his newly discovered brother, Spider, on their adventures as they explore their common heritage.
According to a listing on Amazon, an audiobook CD made by BBC Radio 4 is set for release on 1st February 2018.
The book was previously adapted into a radio play for BBC World Service, starring Lenny Henry as the Anansi brothers, as well as Matt Lucas and Rudolph Walker among the supporting cast. But this looks like a new version - given that it's from Radio 4 and the product spec has clearly been written since American Gods became a TV show.
More like this
RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC for confirmation - watch this space!