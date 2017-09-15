Anansi Boys follows Fat Charlie Nancy and his newly discovered brother, Spider, on their adventures as they explore their common heritage.

According to a listing on Amazon, an audiobook CD made by BBC Radio 4 is set for release on 1st February 2018.

The book was previously adapted into a radio play for BBC World Service, starring Lenny Henry as the Anansi brothers, as well as Matt Lucas and Rudolph Walker among the supporting cast. But this looks like a new version - given that it's from Radio 4 and the product spec has clearly been written since American Gods became a TV show.

More like this

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC for confirmation - watch this space!