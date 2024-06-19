The fantasy series recently kick-started its second season earlier this week, picking up immediately after things left off.

In a new interview, Cooke – who plays Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower – revealed she filmed an "animalistic" sex scene that didn't make it into season 2.

"It was messy as f***. It wasn't beautiful, and that was really fun to do," she told Elle.

"I think Ryan [Condal] said we weren't learning any more about the characters, which I disagree with slightly, but it's okay. It's his show."

Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower for House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

Reflecting on the cut scene, Cooke told the publication that she thought there would be more scenes of sexual nature in season 2.

She explained: "I thought there'd be way more, and so I'm relieved that when it has been used for me, it's showing Alicent being pleasured, which is amazing and doesn't feel gratuitous. It feels like we're telling a story."

Season 2 of House of the Dragon has dived headfirst into the devastating Targaryen civil war, but some fans have been disappointed with the opening episode.

The new season, which is based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, saw fans anticipate a more dark storyline, but not many were pleased with how scenes unfolded.

Posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their disappointment with the storyline, one fan wrote: "Blood & Cheese was a step above Red Wedding level and they butchered it down to nothing. Why???? I need answers. Bc I'm starting to get GOT S7-8 vibes and I'm not feeling it."

While another penned: "That first episode of #HouseOfTheDragon was Horrible & Boring! I’m so disappointed! Blood & Cheese was so gruesome in the books! They didn’t even scratch the surface!"

However, some fan were pleased with the opening episode, with one X user writing: "Blood and Cheese in the book and in the show ultimately accomplish the same thing. Why are some ppl complaining they wanted MORE. It was horrible enough. Like, Helaena will be forever traumatized by this. She still had to choose one. The point is very well made."

