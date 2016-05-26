Since the upsetting scenes aired, Kristian Nairn, the actor who played (sob) the ill-fated friendly half-giant Hodor, has been inundated with love on social media. And also in the form of sugary sponge cake.

Nairn posted an image of the awesome creation, inspired by the 'hold the door' scene we're trying not to think too much about (because we're at work and not wearing waterproof mascara).

The sweet treat had been left in his room by the hotel's chef, with a note saying: "To a true gentleman who holds the door."

As if we weren't feeling emotional enough already, he then shared the cake with Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark, posting the words: "Even after all he's done ;) still willing to give him some of my cake.

Glad to see these two are letting bygones be bygones.

Game of Thrones continues on Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic