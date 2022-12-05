An adaptation of the final novel in author Philip Pullman’s Northern Lights trilogy , season 3 will follow Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) as they continue their battle against the Magisterium and Lyra’s devious mother, Marisa Coulter (Ruth Wilson).

The long-awaited third and final season of His Dark Materials is set to land as a boxset in December .

Asked what we can expect from their characters in the upcoming season, Wilson teased that Will is a “different person” in season 3.

“We grew up in real life in between filming seasons so obviously when filming we tried to implement that,” he told RadioTimes.com and other press.

“The growth of characters was for me about understanding that Will had more of a sense of himself going into season 3. He knew what he wanted, he knew how to use the knife better, he was in better control of himself and his emotions and what’s going on in his life. Like in real life, experiences can change you for the better or for the worse.”

He continued: “I think for the better for Will, I guess he’s learned a lot and is able to come out of it with something good. But yeah, it was the main thing for me. It’s a different world from what we had in season 2. He’s grown up and he’s a different person."

Keen echoed Wilson's comments when asked what she had been most excited to film in season 3.

“I also found it fun getting to play Will and Lyra’s relationship now from a more adult point of view,” she revealed.

Dafne Keen as Lyra and Amir Wilson as Will in His Dark Materials season 3. Bad Wolf/BBC/HBO/Nick Wall

Series regular James McAvoy (Lord Asriel Belacqua), who was largely absent in season 2, will also return, alongside Will Keen (Cardinal Hugh MacPhail), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby).

Simone Kirby will also reprise her role as Dr Mary Malone in season 3, as she heads to the home of the mulefa and makes some startling discoveries about Dust.

Meanwhile, Heartstopper star Kit Connor will also reprise his role as the voice of Lyra's daemon, Pantalaimon, while The Crown's Victoria Hamilton will be joining the cast to voice Lord Asriel's daemon Stelmaria following the tragic passing of Helen McCrory, who originally voiced the character.

His Dark Materials season 3 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 18th December. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

