Season 3, which is based on Philip Pullman's The Amber Spyglass , will see Lyra (Dafne Keen) continue to flee the Magisterium, the organisation that rules over a multi-world reality in which humans' souls are represented by their daemon companions, and her mother Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson), who kidnapped her in the season 2 finale.

The BBC has confirmed the air date for His Dark Materials ' final season, with the fantasy drama landing as a boxset in December.

"UK fans...It's time to discover new worlds," the show tweeted. "Catch all episodes of #HisDarkMaterials season 3 on BBC iPlayer Sunday 18th December and weekly on BBC One."

The series, which is a co-production between the BBC and HBO, will arrive in the US slightly earlier, with fans able to watch the third season on HBO Max from 5th December.

Keen is set to reprise her role as Lyra Belacqua, while Amir Wilson (Will Parry), Ruth Wilson (Marisa Coulter), Will Keen (Cardinal Hugh MacPhail), James McAvoy (Lord Asriel Belacqua) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby) will also be back for the new series.

Meanwhile, The Crown's Victoria Hamilton will be joining the cast to voice Lord Asriel's daemon Stelmaria following the death of Helen McCrory, who originally voiced the character.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The BBC released the first trailer for season 3 earlier this month, teasing James McAvoy’s return as Lord Asriel, who is building an army to go up against the Authority – the first angel to be formed from Dust.

"I am gathering the greatest from every world to help me wage war," Asriel says in the teaser, before promising that he "would risk everything to ensure victory".

As for the season as a whole, Ruth Wilson told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview in May that the upcoming episodes are the show's "most ambitious" yet, adding: "You've got so many different worlds to explore – and you've got to complete all these storylines.

"So you've got to kind of complete the stories for Lyra, for Mrs Coulter, for Asriel. It's a huge, actually undertaking and you're in the midst of doing that."

His Dark Materials season 3 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 18th December. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.