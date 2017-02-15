But casting directors seem to have taken some liberties in casting Williams, who is not the least big horsey. They've also eliminated a few other traits: did you know Khal Drogo was meant to have a drooping moustache? And Daenerys Targaryen should have had purple eyes?

Despite a few minor issues, casting directors have kept the characters pretty recognisable: see Eddard Stark with his long brown hair, solemn expression and closely trimmed beard (Sean Bean), Catelyn Stark with her flowing auburn tresses and plain clothing (Michelle Fairley), and Samwell Tarly with "plump sweaty fingers", round face and round body (John Bradley-West).

Watch the full video for all 22 comparisons:

More like this

Advertisement

Season 7 of Game of Thrones will air later this year.