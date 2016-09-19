https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTxlh65Pe14

For £475,000 (or 95,000 galleons for non-muggles, according to JK’s Rowling exchange rate) owners of the three bedroom property can enjoy a refitted kitchen/breakfast room, a south-facing landscaped rear garden, and the chance to bask in the protective magic of Lily Potter’s dying sacrifice that gave refuge to the Boy who Lived from Lord Voldemort.

Oh, and the main bedroom has an En-Suite.

However, rather than being based in Little Whinging, the detached house, described as being located in a “quiet cul-de-sac location”, is situated in the predominantly muggle town of Bracknell, Berkshire.

Remember, it’s only the Number Four Privet Drive used in the first Harry Potter film. Most wizards who have been on the Warner Bros Harry Potter studio tour will know that Privet Drive was replicated in a studio for the subsequent seven wizarding movies.

But that hasn’t stopped the house rising in value. In fact, the magical property is now worth £160,000 more than when it was last sold for £290,000 in 2010.

Still, if you fancy emptying your Gringotts vault then you’d have to be confounded to pass the chance to own the world’s most famous cupboard under the stairs (which as long as you think about as a piece of cinematic history, rather than a scene of haunting child neglect, should be fine).