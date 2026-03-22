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Harry Potter TV series star says he has received death threats over taking Snape role: "I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally"
The Capture star Paapa Essiedu will portray Severus Snape in the upcoming TV series.
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Published: Sunday, 22 March 2026 at 11:53 am
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