And now the three lead child stars have been confirmed, with Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout set to feature as the iconic trio, Harry, Hermione and Ron.

The news comes after an open casting call for the roles was announced last year, with more than 30,000 children auditioning – but it was McLaughlin, Stanton and Stout who ultimately bagged the parts.

Following the announcement, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director/executive producer Mark Mylod said in a statement: "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione and Ron."

They continued: "The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together on-screen.

"We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."

The Harry Potter film franchise first hit cinemas over two decades ago, capturing hearts around the world and launching its child stars into the limelight, and the same will no doubt be the case for our new trio.

So, wondering who McLaughlin, who's taking over the titular role from Daniel Radcliffe in the upcoming TV adaptation, is and where you've seen him before? Read on for everything you need to know about the star.

Who is Dominic McLaughlin?

Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Dominic McLaughlin is a Scottish actor who's set to appear in two TV series over the course of the next year, including BBC action adventure series Gifted and Sky comedy Grow.

He began his career at the Performance Academy Scotland, where he has been studying for the last five years.

The school shared a statement following the news of his casting, writing: "We are not sure this will ever feel real but we said from the start that Dominic was the perfect Harry and we are thrilled for everyone else to see this soon, too."

How old is Dominic McLaughlin?

The rising star is 11 years old and is following in the footsteps of Radcliffe, who was the same age when he initially took on the role of Harry in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

What has Dominic McLaughlin previously starred in?

The actor doesn't have many credits yet but, as mentioned above, he's set to appear in BBC action adventure series Gifted later in 2025.

An adaptation of Marilyn Kaye's novel of the same name, the series revolves around a bunch of Scottish teenagers who discover they have superpowers.

McLaughlin will also be starring in Sky comedy Grow this year alongside Nick Frost, who's also set to appear in the Harry Potter reboot as Hogwarts groundskeeper Hagrid.

The actor has also appeared in Macbeth at the Royal Highland Centre, starring opposite Indira Varma and Ralph Fiennes.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Is Dominic McLaughlin on Instagram or Twitter?

The star doesn't appear to be on Instagram or Twitter at the time of writing.

The Harry Potter series will stream on Max.

