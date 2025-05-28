An open casting call for the parts was announced last year, and more than 30,000 children auditioned.

The trio will join previously announced cast members including John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse, while further casting announcements are expected soon.

Wondering who the Hermione actress is who’ll be taking over the iconic role from Emma Watson in HBO's upcoming TV adaptation? Read on for everything you need to know about the star.

Who is Arabella Stanton?

Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Arabella Stanton is a rising actress from Britain. She is best known for starring as Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in London’s West End from 2023 to 2024.

On Instagram, the star previously reflected on her West End debut playing Matilda, revealing: “I started auditioning for Matilda the Musical the week after my 9th birthday and feel so lucky and honoured to have spent the age of 9 being able to play Matilda Wormwood at the Cambridge Theatre, London for the Royal Shakespeare Company (and at Buckingham Palace for an extra special performance at the BBC 500 Words Final)."

She added: "Being able to play the part of Matilda as my West End debut has been incredible... dreams really can come true!”

How old is Arabella Stanton?

The rising star is 11 years old and is following in the footsteps of Emma Watson, who played Hermione in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone when she was the same age.

What has Arabella Stanton previously starred in?

Stanton might be best known for playing the titular role in Matilda the Musical, but she has also previously appeared in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s play Starlight Express at Wembley Park Theatre, in which she played the narrator.

What has Arabella Stanton said about joining the Harry Potter TV series?

Stanton is yet to speak out about her casting, but following the announcement, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director/executive producer Mark Mylod said in a statement: "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione and Ron."

They continued: "The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."

The TV adaptation of the famous franchise was confirmed by HBO Max back in 2003 and will be a “faithful adaptation” of the seven books in the series, published between 1997 and 2007, and the first series of the new adaptation is expected to follow Harry, Hermione and Ron as they cross paths on the train to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

A statement from Max explained: "The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years."

It continued: "Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Is Arabella Stanton on Instagram or Twitter?

Yes, Stanton appears to be on Instagram and can be found at the handle @arabellastantonofficial. The actress is not currently on X (Twitter).

The Harry Potter series will stream on Max.

