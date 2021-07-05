Here’s how you can work on Good Omens season 2
The fantasy drama starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant is looking for trainees for series two.
Published:
Calling hardcore fans of Good Omens – now is your chance to get involved in the making of season two.
BBC Studios and Amazon Prime are taking on trainees ahead of filming the fantasy drama’s upcoming second season, with the show looking for people “keen to be a part of the film and television industry”.
The show’s director Douglas Mackinnon shared the news on Twitter at the weekend, writing: “We’re doing a pretty big training scheme…”
We’re doing a pretty big training scheme… pic.twitter.com/9iW5IUXKdf— Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) July 3, 2021
The paid traineeship will introduce successful applications to the film and TV industry, developing their skills and knowledge around production, allocating them a mentor and providing the opportunity for external training courses.
While no previous experience in TV and film is required and applicants from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds are encouraged, those hoping to take part in the scheme must be based in Scotland, which is where season two will be filmed, and all trainees must be able to drive.
Production is set to commence on 18th October with the shoot taking place over 18 weeks until the 11th March in Bathgate and the Central Belt of Scotland.
The show is looking for trainees in production, props store, costume, locations, camera, makeup and continuity among other areas, with the application deadline set for Friday 9th July.
Amazon confirmed that Good Omens would be returning for a second outing at the end of June, with Michael Sheen and David Tennant set to reprise their roles as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.