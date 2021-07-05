Here’s how you can work on Good Omens season 2

Calling hardcore fans of Good Omens – now is your chance to get involved in the making of season two.

Advertisement

BBC Studios and Amazon Prime are taking on trainees ahead of filming the fantasy drama’s upcoming second season, with the show looking for people “keen to be a part of the film and television industry”.

The show’s director Douglas Mackinnon shared the news on Twitter at the weekend, writing: “We’re doing a pretty big training scheme…”

We’re doing a pretty big training scheme… pic.twitter.com/9iW5IUXKdf — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) July 3, 2021

The paid traineeship will introduce successful applications to the film and TV industry, developing their skills and knowledge around production, allocating them a mentor and providing the opportunity for external training courses.

While no previous experience in TV and film is required and applicants from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds are encouraged, those hoping to take part in the scheme must be based in Scotland, which is where season two will be filmed, and all trainees must be able to drive.

Production is set to commence on 18th October with the shoot taking place over 18 weeks until the 11th March in Bathgate and the Central Belt of Scotland.

The show is looking for trainees in production, props store, costume, locations, camera, makeup and continuity among other areas, with the application deadline set for Friday 9th July.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Amazon confirmed that Good Omens would be returning for a second outing at the end of June, with Michael Sheen and David Tennant set to reprise their roles as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.

Good Omens season two will be released on Amazon Prime Video. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.