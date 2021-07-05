The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Fantasy
  4. Here’s how you can work on Good Omens season 2

Here’s how you can work on Good Omens season 2

The fantasy drama starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant is looking for trainees for series two.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star in Good Omens

Published:

Calling hardcore fans of Good Omens – now is your chance to get involved in the making of season two.

Advertisement

BBC Studios and Amazon Prime are taking on trainees ahead of filming the fantasy drama’s upcoming second season, with the show looking for people “keen to be a part of the film and television industry”.

The show’s director Douglas Mackinnon shared the news on Twitter at the weekend, writing: “We’re doing a pretty big training scheme…”

The paid traineeship will introduce successful applications to the film and TV industry, developing their skills and knowledge around production, allocating them a mentor and providing the opportunity for external training courses.

While no previous experience in TV and film is required and applicants from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds are encouraged, those hoping to take part in the scheme must be based in Scotland, which is where season two will be filmed, and all trainees must be able to drive.

Production is set to commence on 18th October with the shoot taking place over 18 weeks until the 11th March in Bathgate and the Central Belt of Scotland.

The show is looking for trainees in production, props store, costume, locations, camera, makeup and continuity among other areas, with the application deadline set for Friday 9th July.

Advertisement

Amazon confirmed that Good Omens would be returning for a second outing at the end of June, with Michael Sheen and David Tennant set to reprise their roles as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.

Good Omens season two will be released on Amazon Prime Video. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Tags

All about Good Omens (TV)

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star in Good Omens
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Radio Times Subscription
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
The Lakewood Grey Corner Rattan Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Save up to £80 on a stylish grey rattan set

Get offer