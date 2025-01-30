Following the allegations of sexual assault from eight women against Gaiman (which he has strongly denied), Pratchett's estate has shared a statement. It confirms that Gaiman will not receive any proceeds from the graphic novel Kickstarter.

The statement adds: "Given the project management, production and all communication has always been under the jurisdiction of the estate on behalf of Good Omens at large, this will not fundamentally change the project itself, however we can confirm the Kickstarter and PledgeManager will now fully be an entity run by, and financially connected to, the Terry Pratchett Estate only."

It goes on to say: "A number of tiers also come with author merchandise and books; we have been working on a system in the back end to remove or swap out particular rewards from tiers, should you wish to continue with the project, but not receive these specific items."

The statement finishes by saying: "Good Omens in all its forms is very special to us, and we know that for many fans the landscape has shifted. We appreciate the sensitivity of this issue, and will be working through all queries in the coming weeks.

"We will continue on our journey with Crowley and Aziraphale, and all of our surrounding plans, in some form. Thank you for being part of the journey with us."

The statement is signed by The Terry Pratchett Estate (Good Omens HQ) and can be read in full on the Good Omens graphic novel campaign page on Kickstarter.

It was announced last year that the Good Omens TV show, which stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen, will end with one 90-minute finale episode, with Gaiman exiting the series.

Gaiman contributed to writing the finale but he will not be working on the production and his production company Blank Corporation will not be involved. A new writer is expected to finish the work.

Earlier this month, an in-depth article was published New York magazine which detailed a number of accusations against Gaiman. The allegations included claims that Gaiman engaged them in "rough" sex and BDSM without their consent. A Tortoise Media podcast had earlier outlined similar allegations.

Shortly after the publication of the article, Gaiman issued a statement in which he denied the claims, saying that he had "stayed quiet until now, both out of respect for the people who were sharing their stories and out of a desire not to draw even more attention to a lot of misinformation".

He continued: "As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don't, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen.

"I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.

"Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality.

"I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can't accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn't do."

Gaiman's full statement is published on his blog.

Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Prime Video.

