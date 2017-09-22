He also shared details of the potential plot, teasing that it will be a prequel and will be an adaptation of something Martin has already dreamed up. The story is “one that will thrill most fans of the books, I think, set during a very exciting period of Westerosi history,” he wrote.

The author seems to be quite the fan of Cogman, and isn’t shy in heaping praise upon him. “He's written more episodes of Game of Thrones than anyone but [showrunners] Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff]... including some of our very best ones. If D&D have been the kings of Westeros for these past seven seasons, Bryan Cogman has surely been the Prince of Dragonstone”, Martin stated.

He was at pains to stress that we probably won’t see all five spin-offs making it to television, but hinted that at least two or three could potentially get the go ahead for pilot episodes “with one series emerging on air in 2019 or 2020”.

Why do we have a feeling that this particular spin-off stands a very good chance indeed?