"Every once in a while you have to give the good guys a victory — where the guys who are perhaps a lighter shade of grey have a victory over the guys who are a darker shade of grey," Martin continued to Entertainment Weekly. "The Red Wedding and this — fans call this the Purple Wedding — occur in the same book. In the TV show, it’s separate season... It shows that yes, nobody is safe—sometimes the good guys win, sometimes the bad guys win."

The manner in which Joffrey died has left fans of the TV searching for answers. Did he choke? Was he poisoned? By the pie or by the wine? If so, who did it?

And, according the Martin, that's just the reaction he was after. "I wanted to make it little bit unclear what exactly has happened here, make the readers work a little to try and figure out what has happened," he said.

What do you think happened?

