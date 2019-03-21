The first throne in HBO's global Game of Thrones treasure hunt has been found
Two fans have already tracked down the first of six Iron Thrones in the Forest of Dean in the UK
The first Iron Throne in HBO's global Game of Thrones treasure hunt has been found by two fans in the UK.
Earlier this week, HBO announced it had scattered six thrones across the globe for fans to find in a marketing campaign ahead of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.
Following the release of clues in the form of pictures and videos, fans Alex Bowring and Tom Maullin-Sapey from Oxford discovered the first throne’s location in the Forest of Dean.
The pair were rewarded with a crown, a bonus which will only intensify the hunt for the second throne, the clue for which can be seen below…
At the time of writing, HBO’s countdown clock shows that fans have just 12 days left to find the second throne.
You can follow the challenge on social media with the hashtag #ForTheThrone.
The final series of Game of Thrones will air on the 15th April at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV