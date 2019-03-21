Following the release of clues in the form of pictures and videos, fans Alex Bowring and Tom Maullin-Sapey from Oxford discovered the first throne’s location in the Forest of Dean.

The pair were rewarded with a crown, a bonus which will only intensify the hunt for the second throne, the clue for which can be seen below…

At the time of writing, HBO’s countdown clock shows that fans have just 12 days left to find the second throne.

More like this

You can follow the challenge on social media with the hashtag #ForTheThrone.

Advertisement

The final series of Game of Thrones will air on the 15th April at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV