Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin signs five-year deal with HBO

The creator of Game of Thrones has signed a new deal with HBO, as the broadcaster explores options for several different spinoffs from the hugely popular fantasy series.

George RR Martin’s first book in his Song of Ice and Fire series was first published all the way back in August 1996 and fans are starting to get antsy as they wait for the final two instalments.

The sixth entry, which will be titled The Winds of Winter, has been delayed multiple times over the last five years, as Martin’s attention has been spread thin across his writing and television projects.

He is currently attached as an executive producer on several developing shows, most of which are connected to the wider Game of Thrones franchise.

The furthest along is House of the Dragon, a new series set in the world of Westeros but 300 years before the events of the original series, with Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) and Matt Smith (Doctor Who) set to star.

The other shows are in earlier stages of development with no confirmed cast members at the time of writing, but include a spin-off about warrior queen Nymeria, another following Lord Corlys Velaryon (aka The Sea Snake) and a third set in the notorious King’s Landing slum Fleabottom.

In addition, HBO are looking to adapt the fan-favourite Game of Thrones novellas about the adventures of Dunk and Egg, a knight and squire who were subtly referenced in one episode of the main series.

Last but not least, streaming service HBO Max are working on an animated Game of Thrones series, following the success of other adult hits such as Harley Quinn and Invincible.

Suffice to say, HBO is betting heavily on Martin after his fantasy drama became one of the biggest television shows of all-time, with this latest deal said to be valued at eight figures (according to The Hollywood Reporter).

