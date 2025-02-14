The studio behind the Chris Pine blockbuster, Paramount Pictures, was initially developing this television series for its streaming platform, but backed out of the project in May of last year.

Dungeons & Dragons owner Hasbro Entertainment has since found a new home for the project at Netflix, where it is currently being developed by original showrunner Drew Crevello and Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy.

Crevello is best known for creating Apple TV+ business drama WeCrashed, which is inspired by the rise and fall of co-working space company WeWork.

The series will draw inspiration from the Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting The Forgotten Realms – a place inhabited by formidable creatures and god-like beings – which has a long-standing connection to Earth.

First created by Ed Greenwood and added to the D&D universe in 1987, the rich world of The Forgotten Realms have been expanded in various novels and role-playing games.

It also provides the setting for the Baldur's Gate video game series, which reached new heights of popularity with its third entry, which earned critical acclaim and countless accolades, including honours at The Game Awards and Video Game BAFTAs.

With the enduring popularity of this setting and the parallel reality element that evokes Stranger Things' Upside-Down, it's not hard to see why this series has overcome the hurdles it has faced so far.

However, while Netflix is continuing development on the project, the streamer is yet to actually order a full season of drama, so fans would be wise to measure their expectations during this pivotal phase.

The cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, which included Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, is not expected to return for this series, but the two projects do share a "broader universe" (according to Deadline).

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

