Dracula viewers call episode 2 of BBC series "staggeringly good"
Blood Vessel had more scares... and a twist that few people saw coming
If the first episode of BBC One's Dracula left audiences somewhat split, things seemed to come together in the second instalment last night (2nd January).
The feature-length gorefest expanded upon a section from Bram Stoker's novel set on a ship called The Demeter where Dracula wreaks havoc, before wrapping up with a twist that left many people reeling.
One fan praised the new series from Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss as a "wonderful" reimagining of the original Dracula story, while another hailed their ability to "breathe new life" into old source material.
Just like the series premiere, this second outing was frightening to many viewers, not letting up on scares or gore.
It appears that Danish actor Claes Bang has left a big impression in the role of Dracula, with many citing him as an instrumental component to the show's success.
And then there was the jaw-dropping twist ending, which saw Dracula wake from a deep-sea slumber and emerge in the modern day, which one Twitter user described as "staggeringly good."
Although, not everyone was sold on the shocking finale, with one Twitter user comparing it to a "cheap party trick" while another said the show had 'jumped the shark' (an expression used when a television series does something so far-fetched that it's detrimental to the overall quality).
Dracula concludes tonight at 9pm on BBC One