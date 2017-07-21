However, you might have missed a small moment at the end that could hint at an even bigger storyline for the series.

Not sure what we’re talking about? Well, at the end of the new footage you’ll see Daenerys taking her first meeting with Melisandre (Carice van Houten), who has some choice words for the former Khaleesi.

“I believe you have a role to play – as does another.”

Now, in of itself this line could seem pretty innocuous – she’s probably just chatting about Daenerys’ part to play against the White Walkers, you might think – but when you consider the “Prince That Was Promised” prophecy Melisandre’s been touting for the last few years, it gains a new significance.

For those not in the know, The Prince That Was Promised is the prophesied chosen one and ancient champion (also known as Azhor Azhai) who will be reborn to save the world from darkness, who has been fabled for years and who fans of the book series have seen teased in various ways.

Currently, there are two main candidates for the position: Daenerys and Jon, both of whom can claim to have been born under a bleeding star (her a comet, him a bloodied sword made from a meteorite) and amidst salt and smoke as the prophecy dictates.

Both have been claimed as the legendary figure by various third parties and both seem destined to take on the White Walkers (assumed by most to be the so-called "darkness"), so we wouldn’t be surprised to see the prophecy fulfilled as the series draws to a close.

But now Melisandre’s latest line has us wondering – because many have speculated that part of the prophecy that refers to TPTWP as possessing “a song of ice and fire” (also the title for the book series Game of Thrones is based on) could mean that it’s BOTH of them who complete the prediction, with Jon representing ice and Daenerys fire. Confusing, but the jobshare might make the gig a little less stressful.

And now this new line of dialogue seems to be hinting in this direction as well. Melisandre has spent a while thinking Jon was The Prince That Was Promised – but has meeting Dany made her consider that he might need a little fire to add to his ice?

If so, we’re betting there’s more than one or two fans whose brains will totally melt.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres exclusively on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day