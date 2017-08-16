Although HBO told Insider they have no knowledge of a leak, unofficial fan site Watchers on the Wall warned fans to tread carefully.

Obviously this isn’t the first time HBO has struggled with the problem of episodes getting out early.

Four preview episodes were leaked during Game of Thrones' fifth season and the fourth episode of season seven found its way out from the show’s Indian distributor.

And HBO has also been under attack by hackers who stole 1.5 terabytes of data from the broadcaster, including unaired Game of Thrones scripts.

But an official subsidiary of HBO themselves leaking an episode is certainly new.

You had one job HBO Spain. One job!