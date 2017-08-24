What a blunder, right?

However, this is nothing but a cheeky hoax. Fans of the fantasy epic are known for combing through it with a fine-toothed comb, and one claimed - for unknown reasons, but presumably lulz - to have spotted a pickup truck in the background during last episode's massive White Walker battle. But, as many of their peers on Reddit were quick to point out, the Snapchat photo was taken from a behind-the-scenes featurette, not the actual episode. The author of the original post has since deleted his account.

Check out the featurette in question below.

Of course, the episode's plot was an anachronism far greater than a misplaced Toyota Hilux. While we await the next (real) cinematic slip-up, enjoy one of the best ever: the sweeping man from James Bond's Quantum of Solace.

Game of Thrones season 7 airs Mondays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.