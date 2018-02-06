And now Colony co-creator Ryan Condal, Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik and The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield are joining forces to for Amazon's new attempt.

Entitled Conan, the new adaptation will return to the character’s literary origins. According to Deadline, we will see Conan driven out of his tribal homelands. He will wander the mysterious and treacherous world of civilisation where he searches for purpose in a place that rejects him as a mindless savage.

Conan marks the latest fantasy venture for Amazon, after the company’s big bucks investment in the rights to a Lord of the Rings series last year.