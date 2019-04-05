However, former Doctor Who star Gomez says that her backstory may be revealed in the near future – and that it might explain why she was chosen in the first place.

"There’s a question for me, and maybe the audience is asking the same question," Gomez told RadioTimes.com. "Why, out of all the people in Greendale, is Ms Wardwell picked by Satan? That’s the question I would like to have answered, and I think we might be finding out more. Isn’t it curious that of all the people of Greendale her body is possessed by the devil?"

"It might give us some insight into where we’re headed with her," Gomez continued. "Why is her body a good fit for Satan? So, we'll see."

Gomez also suggested that the dynamic between Sabrina and Madam Satan will shift significantly over the course of season two, as Sabrina becomes empowered as a witch.

"The power is definitely shifting across to Sabrina," she said. "They still kind of need each other. I guess the mentoring relationship that was beginning to grow – it's actually really enjoyable to watch – starts to shift. It's basically the power dynamic that keeps shifting back and forth, back and forth. That's what gives us the drama between the two of them."

Sounds like we've got plenty to look forward to in season two, and the already-announced seasons three and four...

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 will be released on Friday 5th April 2019