The Prime Video fantasy series, led by Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, had a complicated road to release after being hit with delays due to the pandemic, but fans will finally get to see how the show ends.

After a long wait, the second and final season of Carnival Row is officially here.

While showrunners Travis Beacham and Marc Guggenheim initially imagined four seasons for the high-budget and ambitious series, Bloom recently opened up on why the show is ending with just two.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Bloom, who stars as Rycroft Philostrate, an inspector tasked with investigating brutal murders occurring across Victorian-esque city The Burgue, acknowledged that "there were a lot of changes at the top of the food chain" during production, describing that process as "above my pay grade".

But the biggest factor that led to ending the show early, he said, was the COVID pandemic, which saw filming on Carnival Row grind to a halt for more than a year.

"We were finishing what we thought was season 2 when the world went on pause, and we all went into hibernation," he began. "But whilst that was a really challenging time… everyone could work from home and look at the footage that we had, and really address what was there and what we could do more of – or improve upon."

Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss in Carnival Row. Julie Vrabelová/Prime Video

Bloom continued: "I think COVID really put the brakes on everything. It was jarring and so the thinking was, there was a lot of love for the show in season 1 – and certainly Amazon was super supportive – but really, we had so much footage that we were able to take this world and bring it to a conclusion in a really great way.

"And I love the idea of leaving people wanting more, rather than trying to wring the marrow out of everything. But answers will be coming very soon."

Read on for everything you need to know about when new episodes of Carnival Row are released.

When is Carnival Row season 2 episode 3 released?

Episodes 3 and 4 of Carnival Row season 3 will be released at the same time, on Friday 24th February.

Episode 3 is titled The Martyr's Hand and episode 4 is called An Unkindness of Ravens.

The new instalments will drop on Prime Video each week.

Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss in Carnival Row. Amazon Studios

Episode 1: Fight or Flight - Friday 17th February

Episode 2: New Dawn - Friday 17th February

Episode 3: The Martyr's Hand - Friday 24th February

Episode 4: An Unkindness of Ravens - Friday 24th February

Episode 5: Reckoning - Friday 3rd March

Episode 6: Original Sins - Friday 3rd March

Episode 7: Kindred - Friday 10th March

Episode 8: Facta Non Verba - Friday 10th March

Episode 9: Battle Lines - Friday 17th March

Episode 10: Carnival Row - Friday 17th March

How many episodes of Carnival Row season 2 are there?

Carnival Row season 2 will wrap up the show's story in 10 episodes.

Teasing what's to come, Bloom recently explained to RadioTimes.com: "What I wanted to explore is really the truth of what it would mean to a man who has hidden a huge aspect of who he is from the world. If you're somebody who has hidden this part of who you are, denied this part of who you are.

"That could be anything – like if he was a straight man desiring another man. You can mirror that in any way you like. But to me, it was such a phenomenal thing to unpack."

He added: "It's a lot, it’s almost maybe a bit before its time. It's a tall order, but I think that, in season 2, all of the characters get a really well-rounded finale, and I'm really proud of the show."

