"There's a character that I didn't get to interact with, Oz, played by Seth Green, who I thought was one of the most charming characters of all," Marsters said.

He continued: "And he happened to be working on another project in the same building that we were recording [Slayers, which is an expansion of the Buffyverse] in and heard that we were down there. And he just came in and said, 'Hi, what are you guys doing? No one invited me!'

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"So immediately we started pressuring him to promise that, when we do the second season, that he'll come on board. And he was like, 'Of course, I love it!'"

While the future of Slayers has yet to be confirmed, if it does return for a second season, it sounds likely that Oz fans will have something to look forward to.

James Masters and Juliet Landau. Audible

"I am not in control of any of these decisions but I have fingers crossed that Oz will be making an appearance when we go back and do more," Marsters said, adding: "And he is just awesome, Seth is awesome. He's just like Oz but even funnier, if you can believe that."

So what do we, the Buffyverse fans, need to do to ensure we get season 2 and an Oz feature – stream the audio story a certain number of times? Start a petition?!

"Do it all!" Marsters advises RadioTimes.com readers.

Read more:

Slayers was the number one Fiction Audible best-seller for the week of premiere, so interest is certainly high.

"But you can never have too much of that," the Spike actor adds. "Listen to it, enjoy it, if you do, recommend it.

"And pray to the gods!"

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is available on Audible now. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.