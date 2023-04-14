Thorfinn’s quest for revenge is reaching new heights in Vinland Saga season 2, which is currently in the midst of being released in Japan.

The Viking epic adapts the manga of the same name by Makoto Yukimura, which explores the stories of explorer Thorfinn and the rise of King Cnut the Great, and the critically acclaimed series sees its characters face new challenges.

Netflix may have other Viking-themed shows like Vikings: Valhalla and The Last Kingdom, but viewers haven’t quite seen anything like this before. History comes to life in an animated form, so those looking to expand their knowledge and enjoy a spot of anime need look no further than Vinland Saga.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more to find out everything we know about the release schedule for Vinland Saga season 2.

When is Vinland Saga season 2, episode 15 released?

Vinland Sage season 2 episode 15 is expected to be released on Monday 17th April on Crunchyroll at the below times:

Pacific Daylight Time – 8:30am, Monday 17th April 2023

Central Daylight Time – 10:30am, Monday 17th April 2023

Eastern Daylight Time – 11:30am, Monday 17th April 2023

British Summer Time – 4:30pm, Monday 17th April 2023

Central European Summer Time – 5.30pm, Monday 17th April 2023

Vinland Sage season 2 is currently airing in Japan with animation studio MAPPA, the company behind shows like Attack on Titan’s final season, bringing Yukimura’s story to the small screen.

Vinland Saga. Crunchyroll

As such, fans who are enjoying the show will have to be patient as the series is currently being simulcast and thus gets new episodes every week.

Episodes are released on Mondays in the UK, with Netflix and Crunchyroll sharing the rights to simulcast the series in Japanese with English subtitles.

Vinland Saga season 2 expected release schedule

MAPPA previously confirmed that Vinland Saga season 2 will feature a total of 24 episodes, which means there is still plenty more to come for fans of the franchise.

The expected release schedule for Vinland Saga season 2 can be found below, although this may be subject to change:

Episode 15: Title TBA – 17th April 2023

Episode 16: Title TBA – 24th April 2023

Episode 17: Title TBA – 1st May 2023

Episode 18: Title TBA – 8th May 2023

Episode 19: Title TBA – 15th May 2023

Episode 20: Title TBA – 22nd May 2023

Episode 21: Title TBA – 29th May 2023

Episode 22: Title TBA – 5th June 2023

Episode 23: Title TBA – 12th June 2023

Episode 24: Title TBA – 19th June 2023

Unless there are any unexpected delays during production, these are the likely air dates for each episode.

Where is Vinland Saga available to watch in the UK?

Viewers that are interested in diving into Thorfinn’s story for the first time will have multiple ways in which they can watch the show, as seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on different streaming platforms.

As mentioned, the Viking anime is being released on both Netflix and Crunchyroll, which means viewers need a subscription to just one of these streamers in order to enjoy the show and catch up on the series before watching new episodes. Season 1 is also available to watch on Prime Video.

You can watch Vinland Saga season 2 on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.