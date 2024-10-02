The premise centres around a boy named Bam, who has spent most of his life trapped beneath a mysterious tower. After his close friend Rachel, the only person he’s had for company for all his life, enters the Tower, Bam makes it his mission to follow her.

The Tower has many different floors, each spanning the size of a North American continent. The higher the you are, the better your conditions are. At the very top of the Tower is the promise of godhood, which many of the characters Bam meets seek for themselves.

In season 2 of Tower of God, Bam has allied himself with Team FUG. But what else awaits him in the next 13 episodes? Read on to learn everything we know about the Tower of God season 2 release schedule.

Tower of God season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Tower of God. Crunchyroll.

Here’s the full release schedule for Tower of God season 2.

Tower of God season 2 episode 1 - Last Chance - 7th July Tower of God season 2 episode 2 - The Strongest Regular - 14th July Tower of God season 2 episode 3 - The Trustworthy Room - 21st July Tower of God season 2 episode 4 - Ramen and The Great Big Sky - 28th July Tower of God season 2 episode 5 - The Other Team - 4th August Tower of God season 2 episode 6 - Zygaena’s Flower - 11th August Tower of God season 2 episode 7 - Mazino Magic - 18th August Tower of God season 2 episode 8 - Her Name is Emily - 25th August Tower of God season 2 episode 9 - One Winged Devil - 1st September Tower of God season 2 episode 10 - The Hand of Arlen - 8th September Tower of God season 2 episode 11 - A Thick and Distant Wall - 15th September Tower of God season 2 episode 12 - A New Trial - 22nd September Tower of God season 2 episode 13 - Archimedes - 29th September Tower of God season 2 episode 14 - 6th October Tower of God season 2 episode 15 - 13th October Tower of God season 2 episode 16 - 20th October Tower of God season 2 episode 17 - 27th October Tower of God season 2 episode 18 - 3rd November Tower of God season 2 episode 19 - 10th November Tower of God season 2 episode 20 - 17th November Tower of God season 2 episode 21 - 24th November Tower of God season 2 episode 22 - 1st December Tower of God season 2 episode 23 - 8th December Tower of God season 2 episode 24 - 15th December Tower of God season 2 episode 25 - 22nd December Tower of God season 2 episode 26 - 29th December

How many episodes will there be in Tower of God season 2?

Tower of God. Crunchyroll.

Overall, there will be 26 episodes in Tower of God season 2.

Future episodes of the second season of Tower of God are expected to be released weekly on Crunchyroll, having started on 7th July at 7AM PT.

Tower of God is available to watch now on Crunchyroll.

