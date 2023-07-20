Among them is a boy called Bam, who has accidentally fallen through the cracks of selection by chasing his friend Rachel, who is intent on reaching the top of the tower to see the stars.

Instead of quests and adventures, characters face different rounds of games and ordeals designed to eliminate as many people as possible from reaching the top.

With season 1 being left on a cliffhanger, many fans have asked if a second season will ever arrive. If you’re asking the same thing, there’s everything we know about Tower of God season 2 so far.

Will there be a season 2 of Tower of God?

The good news is that a second season of Tower of God has officially been confirmed!

The announcement was made by Crunchyroll in August 2022, which included the release of two key visuals, including the series poster.

Tower of God author SIU said: “It seems like season 1 of the animation just came out yesterday, but now I'll have a chance to see all of you again through season 2!

“I'm so grateful to all of the anime production staff as well as the readers, and I can't wait to see how season 2 turns out. Thank you as always for all your support!”

Though the second season of Tower of God has been confirmed, a specific release date is yet to be revealed.

However, early speculation indicates that season 2 will air sometime between July and September 2023 to tie in with Crunchyroll’s ongoing summer slate.

We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as an official release date is announced.

Tower of God season 2 cast: who will return?

Though no official announcements have been made, here’s who is most likely to return to Tower of God season 2:

Rachel - Saori Hayami (Japanese) / Valerie Rose Lohman (English)

Bam Taichi Ichikawa (Japanese) / Johnny Yong Bosch (English)

Anaak Jahad - Akira Sekine (Japanese) / Cherami Leigh (English)

Quant Blitz - Hiroyuki Yoshino (Japanese) / Xander Mobus (English)

Serena Rinnen - Hitomi Nabatame (Japanese) / Cristina Vee (English)

Headon - Houchu Ohtsuka (Japanese) / Christopher Swindle (English)

It is likely that season 2 of Tower of God will receive an English dub not long after the Japanese version is released.

Has a trailer been released for Tower of God season 2?

The first trailer for Tower of God season 2 was released by Crunchyroll on the day of its announcement back in August 2022.

In the 90-second teaser, Bam and Rachel are presented with their “last chance” to reach the top of the tower, along with recap footage of what went down in season 1.

Prepare yourself for the next level by watching the full trailer below:

You can catch Tower of God on Crunchyroll.

