Each has the ability to grant whoever consumes it a unique ability, though the person will also become unable to swim. These are changes that seem to last permanently, and only one Devil Fruit can be eaten in a lifetime in order to survive.

With so many Devil Fruits in One Piece world, weeding out which are the strongest can be a difficult job. While most are considered to be strong as it is, we’ve ranked the top 10 deadliest and most violent Devil Fruits that have been discovered so far.

Strongest Devil Fruits in One Piece ranked

10. Shadow-Shadow fruit

Currently being used by Gecko Moira, Shadow-Shadow is one of the spookier fruits of the bunch.

Once eaten, its user can make and control the shadows of living beings, which gives them the nickname of the “Ruler of Shadows”. This might sound harmless, but any being robbed of its shadow will forever have to remain in the dark or risk dying of sun exposure.

What’s more, the user can also begin to collect shadows to essentially create a super shadow, with each original shadow only being able to be returned by the user.

9. Soul-Soul Fruit

Charlotte Linlin in One Piece.

Manipulating souls is a surefire way of guaranteeing a fruit to be strong, and Soul-Soul does exactly what it says on the tin.

As well as manipulation, the user can freely interact with souls, with the user themselves determining how long they’d like to use the souls for. Previously used by Carmel, the fruit is currently in the hands of Charlotte Linlin, who is now able to breathe life into both living and non-living things with the fruit’s power.

8. Hobby-Hobby Fruit

One Piece (1990).

Though it might not seem that way, Hobby-Hobby fruit possesses a power that instantly relieves a character of its enemies.

Turning chosen people into toys, their former human memories are also replaced along the way. This is essentially a gateway for mass brainwashing, while also giving its user immortality and the gift of youth. The current lucky handler is Sugar, who is possibly now stronger in defence than she is on the attack.

7. String-String Fruit

Domingo in One Piece.

Another fruit name that simply does what it says, String-String gives its user the ability to manipulate string whenever they would like to.

In the wrong hands, this means that fights can quickly become violent, with the razor-sharp string able to take down buildings just as easily as people. Donquixote Doflamingo is now a glorified puppet master because of it, able to string up everything from the clouds to the sea waves.

6. Venom-Venom fruit

If characters are looking for a fruit that can instantly destroy a person’s life, they’ll find it in Venom-Venom fruit.

Having been eaten by Magellan, the fruit gives the user the ability to produce any kind of poison possible. Even if the user has never heard of it, the fruit sources anything from across the world. If an opponent doesn’t have an antidote, let alone the right one, they’re toast.

It’s an incredibly quick way for a character to kill off its enemies, leading Magellan to become one of the show’s most powerful characters. Not only does the user have poison at their fingertips, but they also become completely immune to any they might be exposed to.

5. Paw-Paw Fruit

Bartholomew Kuma in One Piece.

Unlike the real-life version, the Paw-Paw fruit allows its user to repel almost anything.

From an animation point of view, it turns the user’s hands into paws, almost resembling a dog or cat. Though the concept seems rather mundane, the fruit allows for the impossible to become possible, such as storing things so they can’t be accessed by anyone else. In theory, it could also allow for more devil fruits to be generated, as well as using people’s own memories against them. Bartholomew Kuma is currently the proud owner of this fruit, adapting Paw-Paw’s versatile offerings to his own agenda.

4. Magnet-Magnet Fruit

Eustass Kid in One Piece.

Creating magnetic forces to control is an incredibly powerful skill and something that Magnet-Magnet fruit offers to anyone who consumes it.

That person is currently Eustass Kid, who is now able to attract and repel any metals that are around them. It’s a much more destructive method of holding power than most, being able to transform anything from living beings to inanimate objects into a magnet or magnetic force.

3. Op-Op Fruit

Trafalgar D Water Law in One Piece.

So far, most of the Devil fruits have been confined to one skill set, but this changes with the vaguely named Op-Op fruit.

In short, the fruit allows its user to make a bold decision — grant another person everlasting youth in exchange for the user’s own life. It’s not an ability to be used lightly but also includes the user being able to make a “room” to control everyone and everything in it.

Trafalgar D Water Law is the character that’s currently hosting the fruit, pulling off miracles that include finding cures for seemingly incurable illnesses.

2. Press-Press Fruit

Defying gravity is often something that’s best left for Wicked, but the user of the Press-Press fruit is able to create and manipulate existing gravitational forces.

Essentially, this is shorthand for being able to destroy the world in one fell swoop. People can be pushed back or forward into danger and objects are able to levitate at any given moment. Fujitora is currently the one who’s showing viewers how to use it, awakening truly evil powers within him. Watch out — a meteor might arrive to obliterate you in no time at all.

1. Tremor-Tremor Fruit

Whitebeard in One Piece.

It’s the Tremor-Tremor fruit that’s perhaps considered to be the strongest Devil fruit of all time, which gives its user the ability to generate vibrations, or “quakes,” to cause harm.

Combined with a physical battle, this makes the Devil fruit almost impossible to beat. When Whitebeard previously used Tremor-Tremor, he was thought of as the strongest man in the world, with Blackbeard now on course to be the same. If being the strongest Devil fruit means reaping unimaginable destruction, this one fits the bill.

