This new anime adaptation starts fresh and seemingly will be adapting the Spice and Wolf light novel series faithfully, making it the perfect place to start for new fans.

Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf will run for 25 episodes, with the previous anime's director, Takeo Takahashi, returning as chief director and a new studio on animation duty, Passione.

Spice and Wolf follows a merchant who, when visiting a new village to sell his wares, comes across a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of a wolf.

More like this

The wisewolf, Holo, wishes to return to her homeland and the lonely merchant agrees to take her – this is their journey.

When is Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 13 out?

Spice and Wolf airs weekly in Japan and hits the Crunchyroll streaming platform on Mondays. We will update this page if there are any unexpected delays.

We expect Episode 13 to be released on Monday June 24th 2024.

Spice and Wolf's 12th episode, Price of Betrayal and Price of Gold arrived on Crunchyroll on June 17th 2024.

Spice and Wolf. Crunchyroll

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf release schedule

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is currently scheduled to air weekly during its 25 episode run.

Here's the schedule for far. We will update this as the season progresses and we get more information:

Episode 1: The Harvest Festival and The Crowded Driver's Box - Monday 1st April (Out Now)

Episode 2: Mischievous Wolf and No Laughing Matter - Monday 8th April (Out Now)

Episode 3: Port Town and Sweet Temptation - Monday 15th April (Out Now)

Episode 4: Romantic Merchant and Moonlit Farewell - Monday 22nd April (Out Now)

Episode 5: Wolf Incarnate and Obedient Lamb - Monday 29th April (Out Now)

Episode 6: Merchant and Unreasonable God - Monday 6th May (Out Now)

Episode 7: Scale of God and Sorcerer of the Grasslands - Monday 13th May (Out Now)

Episode 8: Fellow Traveler and Foreboding News - Monday 20th May (Out Now)

Episode 9: Sweet Honey and Bitter Armor - Monday 27th May (Out Now)

Episode 10: Wisdom of a Wolf and Smooth Talk of a Merchant - Monday 3rd June (Out Now)

Episode 11: Forest of Wolves and Frigid Rain - Monday 10th June (Out Now)

Episode 12: Price of Betrayal and Price of Gold - Monday 17th June (Out Now)

Episode 13: Episode Title TBC - Monday 24th June 2024

How to watch Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf in the UK



Holo in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf.

You can watch Spice and Wolf on Crunchyroll in the UK.

You can also catch fan-favourites such as One Piece, Solo Leveling and My Hero Academia on the service.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf cast

The great news is both the Japanese and English cast from the original two seasons are returning to play their characters again in this new adaptation.

The Japanese cast includes:

Holo – Ami Koshimizu

Kraft Lawrence – Jun Fukuyama

Norah Arendt – Mai Nakahara

Meanwhile, the English cast includes:

Holo – Brina Palencia

Kraft Lawrence – J Michael Tatum

Norah Ardent – Leah Clark

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf trailer

You can check out the Spice and Wolf trailer below.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.