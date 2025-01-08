Unsurprisingly, the series will see the titular hero Taro Sakamoto face up against old enemies, forcing him to juggle a double life.

The show is expected to balance badass action with slice-of-life comedy, taking cues from the original manga by Yuto Suzuki.

Thanks to an international release on Netflix, Sakamoto Days is likely to pick up a big audience when it premieres in January. And the good news is more episodes are on the way!

Season 1 will be split into two parts, with part 2 arriving in summer 2025. Read on for everything we know about the release schedule for Sakamoto Days!

Sakamoto Days release schedule

Sakamoto Days. Sakamoto Days/Netflix

According to Netflix, part 1 of Sakamoto Days season 1 will arrive on 11th January 2025, and part 2 will premiere in July.

Netflix hasn't confirmed an exact premiere date for part 2, but it will probably have a similar release schedule to part 1.

This means one new episode per week, arriving the same day as their original air date in Japan.

Here's the expected schedule for Sakamoto Days:

Sakamoto Days part 1 episode 1 - 11th January

Episode 2 - 18th January

Episode 3 - 25th January

Episode 4 - 1st February

Episode 5 - 8th February

Episode 6 - 15th February

Episode 7 - 22nd February

Episode 8 - 1st March

Episode 9 - 8th March

Episode 10 - 15th March

Episode 11 - 22nd March

This two-part format is typical for ongoing anime shows licenced by Netflix for international release - unlike Netflix original series, which tend to drop an entire season all at once.

Is there a Sakamoto Days trailer?

You can watch the show's main trailer below!

Where can I watch Sakamoto Days?

Sakamoto Days will stream exclusively on Netflix in the UK.

Advertisement

Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.