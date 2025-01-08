Sakamoto Days release schedule: When are new episodes out?
Episodes of this Netflix anime series are on the way!
Adapted from a popular manga series, the new anime Sakamoto Days is based on a dynamite concept.
Its protagonist is a retired assassin - but unlike John Wick, his secret backstory is a lot more comedic, settling into retirement as an out-of-shape dad who runs a convenience store.
Unsurprisingly, the series will see the titular hero Taro Sakamoto face up against old enemies, forcing him to juggle a double life.
The show is expected to balance badass action with slice-of-life comedy, taking cues from the original manga by Yuto Suzuki.
Thanks to an international release on Netflix, Sakamoto Days is likely to pick up a big audience when it premieres in January. And the good news is more episodes are on the way!
Season 1 will be split into two parts, with part 2 arriving in summer 2025. Read on for everything we know about the release schedule for Sakamoto Days!
Sakamoto Days release schedule
According to Netflix, part 1 of Sakamoto Days season 1 will arrive on 11th January 2025, and part 2 will premiere in July.
Netflix hasn't confirmed an exact premiere date for part 2, but it will probably have a similar release schedule to part 1.
This means one new episode per week, arriving the same day as their original air date in Japan.
Here's the expected schedule for Sakamoto Days:
- Sakamoto Days part 1 episode 1 - 11th January
- Episode 2 - 18th January
- Episode 3 - 25th January
- Episode 4 - 1st February
- Episode 5 - 8th February
- Episode 6 - 15th February
- Episode 7 - 22nd February
- Episode 8 - 1st March
- Episode 9 - 8th March
- Episode 10 - 15th March
- Episode 11 - 22nd March
This two-part format is typical for ongoing anime shows licenced by Netflix for international release - unlike Netflix original series, which tend to drop an entire season all at once.
Is there a Sakamoto Days trailer?
You can watch the show's main trailer below!
Where can I watch Sakamoto Days?
Sakamoto Days will stream exclusively on Netflix in the UK.
Authors
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a freelance critic and entertainment journalist specialising in geek culture, TV and film. She has written for numerous outlets including Empire, TV Guide, Wired and Vulture, and hosts the film podcast Overinvested.