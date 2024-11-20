Fans can expect a balance of action and comedy, as Sakamoto battles his enemies while trying to maintain his double life as a harmless middle-aged dad.

Read on to learn more about the anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days!

Sakamoto Days will premiere in Japan on 11th January 2025.

Netflix will stream the show internationally sometime later in January, but the official Netflix airdate hasn't been announced yet. All we know for now is that Netflix will air one new episode each week.

Sakamoto Days cast

The Japanese voice cast for Sakamoto Days includes:

Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto

Nao Tôyama as Aoi Sakamoto

Ayane Sakura as Lu Xiaotang

Hina Kino as Hana Sakamoto

Ryôta Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo

Sakamoto Days trailer

You can watch Netflix's official teaser trailer here, showcasing some of Sakamoto's badass combat skills:

Sakamoto Days latest news

Produced by TMS Entertainment, the Sakamoto Days anime is directed by Masaki Watanabe (Battle Spirits: Saga Brave) and written by Taku Kishimoto (Fruits Basket, Bunny Drop).

In a publicity interview with Netflix, Watanabe said, "When I first had the chance to read SAKAMOTO DAYS, I remember how electrifying the powerful action scenes were.

"Keeping that feeling at the heart of production, I want to take all the components unique to the screen – movement, color, and sound – to make SAKAMOTO DAYS a dynamic and fast-paced anime, while keeping in mind the humor sprinkled throughout the original."

Where can I watch Sakamoto Days?

Sakamoto Days will stream exclusively on Netflix in the UK.

Advertisement

Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.