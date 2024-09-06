The latest trailer revealed yet another crisis Subaru must face, this time at the hands of new enemies that’ll put him and Emilia, his faithful silver-haired companion, to the test in ways that they’ve never faced before.

Re:Zero is an anime that follows Subaru Natsuki, a high school student who gets sucked into another world. He quickly ends up dying while trying to protect a silver-haired girl, Emilia – only to be brought back to life.

Subaru soon realises he can use his powers to turn back time, and uses them to help Emilia on her quest. The downside? Subaru remembers each and every time he’s died, while Emilia and the other people he meets do not.

Read on to learn everything we know about Re:Zero season 3, including plot details, returning cast and release date.

Re:Zeo. Anime Limited/Crunchyroll

The animated series will premiere in Japan on 2nd October 2024, and air worldwide on Crunchyroll on the same date.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, the latest season will run "for a total of 16 episodes", with season 3 starting with a 90-minute special.

The first regular episode will then air on the following Wednesday, 9th October, with the opening eight episodes airing consecutively.

Meanwhile, the final eight instalments will air from 5th February 2025.

The typical timeframe of each episode will be around 19-25 minutes.

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World season 3 plot

Re:Zero. Anime Limited/Crunchyroll

Set a year after Subaru’s victory at the Sanctuary in season 2, Subaru and Emilia’s companions stand to lead a life of fulfilment and pleasure.

However, that all quickly changes after Emilia receives a letter from Anastasia, another royal selection candidate, to the city of Priestella.

What seems innocent at first quickly reveals itself to be something not so benign after all, and Subaru, alongside the city of Priestella, looks to once again tread in dangerous waters.

Set during the ‘Attack’ and then ‘Counterattack’ arc (AKA arc 5 and 6), manga fans will be well-prepared for the twists and turns that await Subaru and his friends in season 3.

Who will be in Re:Zero season 3?

Re:Zero. Anime Limited/Crunchyroll

While we don’t know the full cast of Re:Zero season 3, we do know that a handful of characters are set to return.

Subaru Natsuki (Kobayashi Yusuke/Sean Chiplock)

Emilia (Takahashi Rie/Kayli Mills)

Beatrice (Arai Satomi/Kira Buckland)

Otto (Amasaki Kohei/Zach Aguilar)

Garfiel (Okamoto Nobuhiko/Zeno Robinson)

Regulus Corneas (Ishida Akira/Kyle McCarley)

Capella Emerada Lugunica (Aoi Yūki)

Sirius Romanee-Conti (Anzai Chika)

Lye Batenkaitos (Kawanishi Kengo/Erik Scott Kimerer)

Liliana Masquerade (Aya Yamane)

Re:Zero season 3 trailer

An official trailer for Re:Zero Season 3 released on Crunchyroll on 5th May this year, highlighting the city of Priestella.

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World season 3 will premiere in Japan and on Crunchyroll worldwide on 2nd October 2024.

