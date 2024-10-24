Yen Press has the English language license to the light novels and there is a plethora of spin-off media like computer games as well as several manga and lots of merch.

Re:Zero release schedule: When are new episodes out?

The expected release schedule for the first arc of season 3, The Attack Arc, is below:

Episode 1 - 2nd October 2024

Episode 2 - 9th October 2024

Episode 3 - 16th October 2024

Episode 4 - 23rd October 2024

Episode 5 - 30th October 2024

Episode 6 - 6th November 2024

Episode 7 - 13th November 2024

Episode 8 - 20th November 2024

The second arc, The Counterattack Arc, will begin on 5th February. The expected release schedule is below:

Episode 1 - 5th February 2025

Episode 2 - 12th February 2025

Episode 3 - 19th February 2025

Episode 4 - 26th February 2025

Episode 5 - 5th March 2025

Episode 6 - 12th March 2025

Episode 7 - 19th March 2025

Episode 8 - 26th March 2025

Where can I watch Re: Zero season 3and how many episodes are there?

Crunchyroll are streaming the series, which is running for 16 episodes from 2nd October. The first episodes will cover The Attack Arc, with the last eight covering The Counterattack Arc, starting on 5th February 2025.

Who’s in it Re:Zero season 3

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Subaru Natsuki

Rie Takahashi as Emilia

Aimi Tanaka as Ryuzu Birma

Haruka Tomatsu as Fortuna

Kōhei Amasaki as Otto Suwen

Maaya Sakamoto as Echidna

Mamiko Noto as Elsa Granhiert

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Garfiel Tinsel

While we have six months of anime adventures to look forward to, we'll be sure to update to you on what's next.

We don't think it'll be too long before Emilia and Subaru's next adventure is officially announced.

