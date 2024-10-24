Re:Zero season 3 release schedule – When are new episodes out?
Subaru and Emilia are back in a new season of everyone's favourite isekai adventure!
Isekai fans rejoice, as season 3 of Re:Zero: Starting Life in Another World is back! Crunchyroll are airing the third series of the popular anime!
The series follows Natsuki Subaru, who is transported to another world and meets a silver-haired girl named Emilia, who happens to be a half-elf with a dark past.
Yen Press has the English language license to the light novels and there is a plethora of spin-off media like computer games as well as several manga and lots of merch.
Re:Zero release schedule: When are new episodes out?
The expected release schedule for the first arc of season 3, The Attack Arc, is below:
- Episode 1 - 2nd October 2024
Episode 2 - 9th October 2024
Episode 3 - 16th October 2024
Episode 4 - 23rd October 2024
Episode 5 - 30th October 2024
Episode 6 - 6th November 2024
Episode 7 - 13th November 2024
Episode 8 - 20th November 2024
The second arc, The Counterattack Arc, will begin on 5th February. The expected release schedule is below:
- Episode 1 - 5th February 2025
- Episode 2 - 12th February 2025
- Episode 3 - 19th February 2025
- Episode 4 - 26th February 2025
- Episode 5 - 5th March 2025
- Episode 6 - 12th March 2025
- Episode 7 - 19th March 2025
- Episode 8 - 26th March 2025
Where can I watch Re: Zero season 3and how many episodes are there?
Crunchyroll are streaming the series, which is running for 16 episodes from 2nd October. The first episodes will cover The Attack Arc, with the last eight covering The Counterattack Arc, starting on 5th February 2025.
Who’s in it Re:Zero season 3
- Yūsuke Kobayashi as Subaru Natsuki
- Rie Takahashi as Emilia
- Aimi Tanaka as Ryuzu Birma
- Haruka Tomatsu as Fortuna
- Kōhei Amasaki as Otto Suwen
- Maaya Sakamoto as Echidna
- Mamiko Noto as Elsa Granhiert
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Garfiel Tinsel
While we have six months of anime adventures to look forward to, we'll be sure to update to you on what's next.
We don't think it'll be too long before Emilia and Subaru's next adventure is officially announced.
