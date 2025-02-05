Adapted from the long-running light novel series by writer Tappei Nagatsuki and artist Shinichirou Otsuka, Re:Zero is currently halfway through its third season. But is the dubbed version available yet?

Read on to learn everything we know about when and where you can watch Re:Zero in English.

Re:Zero season 3 dub release schedule: When is the next episode out?

The English dub for the first part of Re:Zero season 3 is out now on Crunchyroll – although this only covers the first eight episodes of the season, which aired between October and November 2024.

The second half of season 3 premiered on 5th February 2025, and will last another 8 episodes. However, fans will probably have to wait about three weeks for the dubbed version to begin.

Here's the release schedule for the season 3 dub so far:

Episode 1 – Theatrical Malice – 23rd October 2024

Episode 2 – A Showdown of Fire and Ice – 30th October 2024

Episode 3 – Gorgeous Tiger – 6th November 2024

Episode 4 – Operation: Take Back the Government Office – 13th November 2024

Episode 5 – A Dark Torrent – 20th November 2024

Episode 6 – Conditions of the Knight – 27th November 2024

Episode 7 – The Newest of Heroes and the Most Ancient of Heroes – 4th December 2024

Episode 8 – The One I'll Love Someday – 11th December 2024

Episode 9 – City Scramble – Release date TBD

Episode 10 – TBD

Episode 11 – TBD

Episode 12 – TBD

Episode 13 – TBD

Episode 14 – TBD

Episode 15 – TBD

Episode 16 – TBD

Crunchyroll hasn't confirmed a specific release date for the next batch of English dubs, but for practical reasons, dubbed releases always take longer than subtitles.

Fans can expect the rest of the Re:Zero season 3 dub to arrive later in spring 2025.

Re:Zero season 3 dub English voice cast

Later episodes may introduce some new characters, but for now, here's the main English-language voice cast for Re:Zero season 3:

Sean Chiplock as Subaru Natsuki

Kayli Mills as Emilia

Kira Buckland as Beatrice

Zach Aguilar as Otto

Zeno Robinson as Garfiel

Khoi Dao as Regulus Corneas

Where I can I watch the season 3 dub of Re:Zero?

Re:Zero is streaming internationally on Crunchyroll.

Re:Zero is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.