Re:Zero season 3 dub release schedule – When is the next episode out?
There's some good news for anime fans who prefer to watch an English dub.
Season 3 of Re:Zero premiered in October 2024, with more new episodes arriving in February 2025. However, these release dates only referred to the original Japanese version with subtitles. Fans had to wait longer to watch the English dub.
Re:Zero takes cues from the isekai genre, following the exploits of a socially awkward shut-in who finds himself transported into a fantasy universe. Here, he meets a silver-haired half-elf named Emilia, whom he befriends after trying to save her life.
Adapted from the long-running light novel series by writer Tappei Nagatsuki and artist Shinichirou Otsuka, Re:Zero is currently halfway through its third season. But is the dubbed version available yet?
Read on to learn everything we know about when and where you can watch Re:Zero in English.
The English dub for the first part of Re:Zero season 3 is out now on Crunchyroll – although this only covers the first eight episodes of the season, which aired between October and November 2024.
The second half of season 3 premiered on 5th February 2025, and will last another 8 episodes. However, fans will probably have to wait about three weeks for the dubbed version to begin.
Here's the release schedule for the season 3 dub so far:
- Episode 1 – Theatrical Malice – 23rd October 2024
- Episode 2 – A Showdown of Fire and Ice – 30th October 2024
- Episode 3 – Gorgeous Tiger – 6th November 2024
- Episode 4 – Operation: Take Back the Government Office – 13th November 2024
- Episode 5 – A Dark Torrent – 20th November 2024
- Episode 6 – Conditions of the Knight – 27th November 2024
- Episode 7 – The Newest of Heroes and the Most Ancient of Heroes – 4th December 2024
- Episode 8 – The One I'll Love Someday – 11th December 2024
- Episode 9 – City Scramble – Release date TBD
- Episode 10 – TBD
- Episode 11 – TBD
- Episode 12 – TBD
- Episode 13 – TBD
- Episode 14 – TBD
- Episode 15 – TBD
- Episode 16 – TBD
Crunchyroll hasn't confirmed a specific release date for the next batch of English dubs, but for practical reasons, dubbed releases always take longer than subtitles.
Fans can expect the rest of the Re:Zero season 3 dub to arrive later in spring 2025.
Re:Zero season 3 dub English voice cast
Later episodes may introduce some new characters, but for now, here's the main English-language voice cast for Re:Zero season 3:
- Sean Chiplock as Subaru Natsuki
- Kayli Mills as Emilia
- Kira Buckland as Beatrice
- Zach Aguilar as Otto
- Zeno Robinson as Garfiel
- Khoi Dao as Regulus Corneas
Where I can I watch the season 3 dub of Re:Zero?
Re:Zero is streaming internationally on Crunchyroll.
Re:Zero is available to watch on Crunchyroll.
