After a two-year hiatus following the release of season 2, Record of Ragnarok season 3's release date has finally been unveiled.

The third instalment of the anime, which is based on the manga by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and follows a fighting tournament that takes place between gods and historical figures, will debut on Netflix worldwide on 10th December 2025.

The release date news was confirmed alongside a third official season 3 trailer giving fans a first look at some of the epic battles to come.

The footage also showcases the new opening theme tune, Dead Or Alive, performed by Japanese rock band GLAY.

You can watch the teaser for yourself below:

As in previous seasons, the upcoming instalment will feature notable names including Nikola Tesla (voiced by Makoto Furukawa), King Leonidas (Hiroshi Shirokuma), Hades (Ryotaro Okiayu), Beelzebub (Daisuke Namikawa) and Nostradamus (Shun Horie).

And as always, the historical figures will be pitted against each other in a 13-round mortal vs god death match. Whichever side achieves seven wins first gets to rule the world for 1,000 years.

The third season was announced back in March, with Manga writer Shinya Umemura saying at the time: “I’m so grateful that the third season of the anime is being produced. This is all thanks to everyone’s support — thank you from the bottom of my heart. I can’t wait to see how that one move by Nikola Tesla appears on screen! I hope everyone will continue to watch Record of Ragnarok!”

Story structure creator Takumi Fukui added: “Much time has passed since the explosive ending to the second season. Thanks to the support of our fans, the third season is finally here!

"How will that fiery battle we depicted in the comic be recreated? How will certain moves and scenes come to life on screen? Plus, familiar characters will cross paths again. I can't wait for everyone to see the continuation of the battle between gods and humanity!”

