With filming underway and casting announcements trickling in for the upcoming HBO Harry Potter TV series, it’s no surprise that plenty of rumours have been flying around faster than a golden snitch.

With seven seasons planned for the HBO series – designed to introduce Harry Potter to a whole new generation – there’s certainly scope to include much more from the books that never made it to the big screen, along with creating a more faithful adaptation of the source material.

For example, we already know that certain characters will finally be making their live-action debut in the wizarding world (Professor Binns, Peeves and Charlie Weasley are all set to appear).

However, it seems that the latest hotly debated rumour among fans and the media has quickly been debunked; the series will not be deviating from the films with the addition of a narrator.

Following recent casting announcements, including Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, The Witcher and House of the Dragon-themed blog Redanian Intelligence reportedly claimed that Tom Turner, one of the latest cast additions, was set to be a series regular as the show’s narrator.

Nevertheless, according to Deadline, British actor Turner – known for roles in Ready Player One, Cruella and Beauty and the Beast – won’t be taking on the mantle of narrator.

This latest rumour rapidly gained traction across social media and Reddit, once again dividing the fanbase over a potential departure from the beloved big-screen adaptations.

While some users were cautiously optimistic about the potential change in format, stating, "if done right it can be a real positive to the show", others were far less enthusiastic, with one fan commenting it was "yet another reason to completely avoid this series".

With the line-up for Audible’s star-studded full-cast adaptation of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books recently revealed – along with the first audiobook release – there may have been some crossed wires regarding narrators.

Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films (L) and Nick Frost as Hagrid in the Harry Potter TV series Warner Bros/HBO

In HBO's series, Dominic McLaughlin is taking on the mantle of the Boy Who Lived, while Alastair Stout plays Harry Potter’s best friend, Ron Weasley. Arabella Stanton also joined the cast as the last of the young main trio, the studious witch Hermione Granger.

Other notable casting includes Nick Frost (the Cornetto Trilogy) as Rubeus Hagrid, Dexter's John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and the IT Crowd's Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

While the exact release date is yet to be revealed, the Harry Potter series will stream on HBO Max.

