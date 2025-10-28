Netflix's hit live-action anime adaptation One Piece will return early next year, with first look images teasing what awaits Monkey D Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew in the next chapter.

The series is based on the wildly popular manga-turned-anime, which has more than 1,000 episodes to its name, imagining a world of eccentric pirates in search of a priceless, elusive treasure known a the One Piece.

Netflix's version stands out as a rare instance of a live-action anime remake not falling flat on its face, earning both critical praise and commercial success, which eluded the likes of Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell and Speed Racer.

Following the success of this western remake, a large number of episodes from the original animated One Piece were added to BBC iPlayer, reflecting a noticeable surge of interest in the franchise.

The second season of One Piece, now officially subtitled Into The Grand Line, will drop on Netflix on Tuesday 10th March 2026.

(L-R) Taz Skylar as Sanji, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro in One Piece season 2. Casey Crafford / Netflix

The synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads: "Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn.

"As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

The release date came with the unveiling of the live-action Drum Island – an extremely cold and snowy location from the animated series – which is featured on both the poster (below) and the first look image above.

The poster for Netflix's One Piece season 2, which spotlights the live-action version of Drum Island. Netflix

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-star Taz Skylar shed light on the subtitle for anybody unfamiliar with the One Piece source material.

"I think the Grand Line signifies crossing that moment of no return where you enter into a world where your usual way of solving problems no longer applies and you have to start from scratch on some of the biggest problems," he said.

"The fastest problems are the most dangerous problems you ever have in your life, and I think that's what every Straw Hat is doing as soon as they enter the Grand Line. I think each of us deal with it in a different way."

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy in season 2 of One Piece. Casey Crafford/Netflix

The main One Piece cast – comprised of Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Skylar (Sanji) – are all back in action for season 2.

Godoy appeared in a YouTube video shared to the official English-language One Piece channel to confirm the good news, while noting that he's currently preparing to shoot the third season, which was handed an advance order earlier this year.

One Piece season 2 is coming to Netflix in March 2026.

