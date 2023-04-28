Since it began in 2021, the seinen anime has proven itself to be an exciting addition to the genre, especially thanks to its epic battles that pit the Gods against representatives of humanity who range from Jack the Ripper to Nikola Tesla.

The fate of humanity rests in the hands of a chosen few in Record of Ragnarok, in which historical figures are determined to show to the gods that humans are worthy of saving through a tournament known as, you guessed it, Ragnarok.

Based on writers Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrator Ajichika’s manga of the same name, the anime certainly has had some surprises up its sleeve over the course of its run on Netflix.

Following the release of the first part of season 2 in January, fans of the action-packed series have likely been wondering what is to come in part 2. Well, read ahead to find out everything we know so far.

Will there be a Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2?

Yes, when Netflix announced that Record of Ragnarok would be coming to the streaming platform for a second season, it also confirmed that it would be split into two.

The season will have 15 episodes in total, and the first 10 episodes were released in January for part 1, meaning that there will be a further five episodes to come out.

So far, season 2 has seen Hercules battle it out against Jack the Ripper, and Raiden go head-to-head against Shiva, but the war is far from over between the gods and humanity.

Will humanity be made extinct by the vengeful gods? Or can those representing us show that we are worth a second chance?

Netflix has not given a specific release date for episodes 11 to 15 of season 2, though the streamer did confirm they would be coming out in 2023.

There hasn’t previously been a gap between episodes in Record of Ragnarok’s release schedule before, so it is difficult to determine exactly when the new ones will air.

However, Record of Ragnarok returned to screens in Japan on Friday 14th April, so it seems likely that the show will come out on Netflix shortly afterwards.

We don’t have any further details yet, but we'll keep you posted as soon as we hear more on that front.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 cast: who could return?

Given how many characters remain consistent over the course of Record of Ragnarok, there should be several actors returning to the voice cast for season 2 part 2. Barring any issues behind the scenes, it's safe to assume these actors will return:

Brunhilde – Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese); Laura Post (English)

Goll – Tomoyo Kurosawa (Japanese); Anairis Quinones (English)

Zeus – Wataru Takagi (Japanese); Chris Edgerly (English)

Jack the Ripper – Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); Jeff Leach (English)

Hercules – Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); George Newbern (English)

Raiden Tameemon – Subaru Kimura (Japanese); Michael Schwalbe (English)

Shiva – Tatsuo Suzuki (Japanese); Sean Rohani (English)

Buddha – Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Maaz Ali (English)

Loki – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Ryan Colt Levi (English)

Ares – Hinata Tadakoro (Japanese); Tim Friedlander (English)

Heimdall – Yukihiro Nozuyama (Japanese); Kellen Goff (English)

Hermes – Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Cory Yee (English)

The official website for Record of Ragnarok has also confirmed the addition of several characters in season 2 part 2, and their Japanese voice actors have been confirmed.

Here is who will be joining season 2 part 2:

Zerofuku –Murase Ayumu (Japanese)

Sōji Okita – Yonaga Tsubasa (Japanese)

Isami Kondō – Takagi Wataru (Japanese)

Hlökk – Inoue Honoka (Japanese)

Thrud – Miki Akira (Japanese)

As always, we'll update this page as and when more trailers and plot details are released.

