It feels like anime is something that Netflix seems keen to capitalise and expand upon, and one of their latest upcoming anime is proof of that, in the form of Onmyoji.

Adapted from the hit book series by author Baku Yumemakura, it delves into ancient Japanese folklore through the viewpoint of one particular character, an individual highly regarded not just in Japan, but also in China.

Read on to learn everything we know about Onmyoji.

Onmyoji will be released on Netflix on Tuesday 28th November 2023.

Netflix first announced that they had not only acquired the rights but were part way through adapting Yumemakura's novel Onmyoji for an anime series at Netflix's 2022 TUDUM event.

While it's been quiet for a while, we've had an exciting update this week - not only have Netflix released a gorgeous, sprawling trailer for the series, but they've also revealed that we'll be able to get stuck in very soon.

Onmyoji cast

Check out the voice cast below for Netflix's anime adaptation of Yumemakura's hit novel series:

Abe Seimei - Daisuke Namikawa

Minamoto Hiromasa - Shintarō Asanuma

Tsuyuko - Yui Ishikawa

Imperial Prince Atsumi - Kenji Hamada

Kamo Yasunori - Daisuke Kishio

Ashiya Doman - Rina Sato

What is the plot of Onmyoji?

Adapted from the acclaimed novel of the same name, Onmyoji is set during the Heian period of Japan's history, and follows the story of Abe no Seimi.

He's known as the most famous master of 'onmyoji', also known as a form of divination, and is such a widely respected and well-known figure in that part of the world that his legends spread to China and influenced that country's mythology, as well.

In the anime, he's set to cross paths with Minamomo no Hiromasa, who will go on to become his silly-but-lovable sidekick as the pair travel across Japan as a kind of hybrid between detectives and oracles, encountering the strange and fascinating tales that Japan has to offer.

Onmyoji trailer

The trailer below gives off brushstrokes of Elden Ring, as the two are both influenced by a variety of different cultures' folklore.

We also get to see a bit of the fun repertoire between Abe and Minamono, a relationship that is sure to make fans fall in love with the pair of them.

Onmyoji is set to hit Netflix on Tuesday 28th November. You can sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

