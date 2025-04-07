This prequel story takes place five years before the events of the main manga and anime, following a new protagonist named Koichi Haimawari.

Set in the familiar, superpower-filled world of My Hero Academia, this series will reportedly have a slightly darker tone, with Koichi becoming an unlikely hero.

He's a college student whose underwhelming quirk failed to qualify for pro hero training, but he ends up being recruited by a badass vigilante to fight crime.

Set to stream on Crunchyroll, here's everything you need to know about My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' release schedule!

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes release schedule

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will premiere on Monday 7th April on Crunchyroll, at 10am EST / 3pm BST.

The series will reportedly be 13 episodes long, and is expected to air weekly. Here's our projected release schedule for new episodes:

Episode 1 - 7th April 2025

Episode 2 - 14th April 2025

Episode 3 - 21st April 2025

Episode 4 - 28th April 2025

Episode 5 - 5th May 2025

Episode 6 - 12th May 2025

Episode 7 - 19th May 2025

Episode 8 - 26th May 2025

Episode 9 - 2nd June 2025

Episode 10 - 9th June 2025

Episode 11 - 16th June 2025

Episode 12 - 23rd June 2025

Episode 13 - 30th June 2025

We'll update this article regularly with any new information about the show's release.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer

There's a full trailer with English subtitles for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, introducing Koichi Haimawari's role as a college student, and his origin story as a vigilante hero.

How to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Outside of Asia, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is streaming internationally on Crunchyroll, released in Japanese with English subtitles (along with several other language options).

There's no news yet on whether an English dub version will be released.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

