Mikasa serves as one of the most important characters throughout Attack on Titan, in no small part due to her connection with Eren and, of course, due to her near-perfect skills as a soldier.

With Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 special 2 having just premiered, and the series having finished once and for all with Mikasa playing a crucial role in the anime's ending, here's everything you need to know about Mikasa.

Who is Mikasa to Eren In Attack on Titan?

Mikasa has somewhat of a tragic backstory, with her parents being murdered in a robbery gone wrong at a very young age. If that wasn't bad enough, she's kidnapped by the same robber-murderers that killed her parents, leaving none other than Eren Yeager to come to her rescue.

The pair have a complicated relationship with a very long shadow of death looming over them, having begun when Eren killed the two robbers holding Mikasa, and Mikasa shortly returning the favour when the third robber gets the upper hand on young Eren. This incident is actually where Mikasa gets her iconic scarf, a gift from Eren that she treasures forever onward.

From that point on, Mikasa is adopted into Eren's family as his adoptive sister, devoting much of her career and life to the protection of Eren - she both idolises him and is infatuated with him, making their connection even more complicated.

What is Mikasa's military history?

Eren, Mikasa and Armin are all compelled to join up to the 104th Training Corps after the events of the Wall Maria destruction. Mikasa quickly masters the vertical maneuvering equipment and goes on to become the top ranked graduate in her class - she also is instrumental in ensuring that Eren passes the qualifying tests and graduates alongside her.

Mikasa becomes a crucial member during the Battle of Trost District, during which Eren is seemingly devoured by a Titan - although Mikasa is intensely affected by this, she nonetheless pushes forward and continues to attempt to defeat the Titans and save the district. Mikasa saves Eren's life once more when it's revealed he is alive, transformed into a Titan. While the pair come close to being completely turned on by the elite team of soldiers, Mikasa swings the team to ensure they protect rather than kill Eren in Titan form.

Why can't Mikasa turn into a Titan?

The main reason why Mikasa can't turn into a Titan is because she is not a descendent of Eren, which the anime doesn't really go into but, instead, merely alludes to.

The main reason that Eren is able to transform into a Titan is due to a complex, complicated political family history that ended with his father Grisha injecting Eren with the Titan Serum.

Does Mikasa die at the end of Attack on Titan?

Mikasa is, of course, immensely conflicted through the two-part finale of season 4 part 3. It's never easy to go against the person you love, but it's even more difficult when you realise you might just have to kill them in order to save the world. Pretty big stakes.

During the War for Paradis, it's unclear for a while if Mikasa even has in it to kill Eren - to be fair, it's a pretty huge decision given that their introduction to each other was by each of them taking a life to defend the other. While she attempts to appeal to Eren's compassionate side, recalling their first meeting and the kindness in his actions, it doesn't work - he's simply too far gone.

Finally, she agrees to stop Eren once and for all, but once again stops short of agreeing to end his life. This contradiction hangs over much of special 1 and 2, with fans wondering how this tragic love story will end. It's during much of special 1 where Mikasa begins to reconsider her whole relationship with Eren, how she sees him and if, perhaps, he's always been this way and she chose not to see it.

In perhaps the second special's most shocking moment, Mikasa finally takes a stand and decapitates Eren whilst he's in the Attack Titan's mouth. It's a devastating moment not just for their relationship but for the series as a whole - it's such a sacrifice for Mikasa's that Ymir stops powering the Titans, ending the War and saving the day. At the cost of the love of her life.

In the epilogue of the show, we see Mikasa give Eren (well, Eren's head) a proper burial in where it all began for them - the Shiganshina District. We get a glimpse into what becomes of Mikasa beyond this closing moment in the ending credits, revealing that, despite this incredibly twisted and strange love story, she was able to move on.

We notice her visiting Eren's grave with her husband, and later her whole family - she's even buried alongside Eren once she finally passes.

Attack on Titan is available to watch via Crunchyroll and Funimation. Check out the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

