Specific plot details are thin on the ground at the moment, but Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends will be adapted from the base game and its later multiplayer expansion, which itself is inspired by Japanese folklore and mythology.

The action-adventure game, first released in 2020, was a critical and commercial hit, so fans will be hoping for an esteemed adaptation in line with HBO's The Last of Us as opposed to Tom Holland's underwhelming Uncharted film.

If you're excited to see the Ghosts of Tsushima franchise expand, read on for details on the anime series – including what year it's expected to drop on Crunchyroll (alas, it's a while away yet).

Four warriors prepare to face the unknown. PlayStation.com

Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends will be released exclusively on Crunchyroll in 2027, but a specific premiere date is yet to be announced.

Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini explained that the project is a collaboration between several Sony-owned companies, including his anime streaming platform, PlayStation Studios, animation studio Aniplex (Demon Slayer) and record label Sony Music.

"The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking," added Purini.

Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, commented: "Having already proven the immense quality and versatility of our gaming properties across multiple successful film and television projects, we couldn't be more excited to announce our first ever anime adaptation.

"Ghost of Tsushima's rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions' hit video game into a stunning new anime series."

What is Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends about?

A screenshot from the Ghosts of Tsushima video game. Sony

Plot details for the anime series are scarce at the moment, but it will be adapted from the Ghosts of Tsushima video game and its recent Legends mode, both of which are inspired by Japanese folktales and mythology.

The story of the source material unfolds on Tsushima Island, Japan, in the year 1274, where samurai Jin fights for the country's independence from waves of invading marauders.

The video game is known for its precise combat system, so expect action to be a major part of the anime adaptation, with Jin coming into contact with other lethal characters including ronins, assassins and hunters.

It also brings medieval Japan to life in vivid detail, so fans will be hoping that it retains a strong visual style.

Who will star in Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends?

No voice actors have been confirmed for the project just yet, but we do know that Takanobu Mizuno (Star Wars: Visions) will direct, while Gen Urobuchi (Revenger) has been tapped for story composition.

We'll update this page when more information arrives about the cast and crew of Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends.

Is there a Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends trailer?

There's no trailer for Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends just yet, but we'll update this page once the initial footage drops.

Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends is coming to Crunchyroll in 2027.

