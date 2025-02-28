However with Dragon Ball Daima's initial run concluding in February 2025, fans are beginning to wonder about the show's future.

Will Dragon Ball Daima receive a second season, or is it a standalone story? Read on to learn everything we know so far.

Will there be a Dragon Ball Daima season 2?

Dragon Ball Daima season 2 hasn't yet been confirmed.

The first season is set to conclude with episode 20 on 28th February, and so far, there's no news on whether Dragon Ball Daima will end here or continue with a second season.

Dragon Ball Daima. Toei Animation

Honestly, it's pretty surprising that there haven't been any announcements about Dragon Ball Daima's future. Not only is it a popular show in its own right, but the Dragon Ball franchise is famously long-running, with an established fanbase who will happily tune in for multi-season arcs.

We'll update this page as soon as we hear any updates about Dragon Ball Daima's hypothetical season 2!

When could a potential Dragon Ball Daima season 2 be released?

If Dragon Ball Daima does get renewed for a second season, fans probably shouldn't expect any new episodes before 2026.

It usually takes at least a year to produce a new anime season.

Where can I watch Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

You can check out the episode release schedule here.

Dragon Ball Daima is available to watch on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.