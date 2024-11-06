Unsurprisingly this new civilisation soon splits into factions, prompting conflicts as the series progresses. Season 3 concluded with Senku planning to revive more petrified humans to staff his new space programme; a characteristically ambitious move for him.

Read on for everything we know so far about Dr Stone season 4!

Dr Stone season 4 is scheduled to premiere in January 2025, so you don't have long to wait!

The show's Japanese animation studio TMS Entertainment hasn't announced a specific airdate yet, but UK fans can expect the English subtitled version to arrive around the same time on Crunchyroll.

Who will return for Dr Stone season 4?

At present, the show's main voice cast are expected to return:

Yûsuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami

Manami Numakura as Kohaku

Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki

Gen Satô as Chrome

Karin Takahashi as Suika

How many episodes could there be in Dr Stone season 4?

The episode count for Dr Stone Science Future hasn't been confirmed yet, but it will reportedly air in three blocks.

This suggests there will be at least 20 episodes, because shorter seasons don't usually require this kind of split format.

Dr Stone. TOHO Animation

What is the plot of Dr Stone season 4?

Dr Stone's creators haven't released an official synopsis for season 4 yet, but we do know it will involve Senku's plan to travel to the moon. Before that however, he and his team will go to America to gather supplies.

Season 3 already foreshadowed a potential conflict here, hinting that if Senku revives too many people to join his space mission, they'll probably end up dividing into yet more factions and sabotaging his plans.

If previous storylines are anything to go by, that's a very plausible outcome!

Is there a trailer for Dr Stone season 4?

TOHO Animation released a Japanese teaser in October 2024, but it mostly features footage from earlier seasons!

Fans can expect a full season 4 trailer closer to the release date in 2025.

Where will I be able to watch Dr Stone season 4?

You can catch Dr Stone on Crunchyroll.

Dr Stone season 4 will be released in January 2025.

Advertisement

Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.