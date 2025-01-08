The past three seasons have embarked on some genuinely epic storylines, most recently with Senku traveling to America and launching a space program with his new allies. Now season 4 will conclude the story.

Read on to learn everything we know about Dr Stone: Science Future's release schedule!

Dr Stone season 4 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Dr Stone: Science Future premieres on Thursday 9th January, with an episode titled Ryusui vs Senku. After that, new episodes are expected to arrive on a weekly basis.

The show's production company TMS Entertainment hasn't confirmed the official release dates for later episodes yet, but we can expect the season's schedule to look like this:

Episode 1 – Ryusui vs Senku – Thursday 9th January

Episode 2 – Thursday 16th January

Episode 3 – Thursday 23rd January

Episode 4 – Thursday 30th January

Episode 5 – Thursday 6th February

Episode 6 – Thursday 13th February

Dr Stone: Science Future will be split into three parts, and is expected to be around 20 episodes long.

Dr Stone: Science Future trailer

There's now a full trailer for Dr Stone: Science Future, introducing new enemies and new technology as Senku's team explore North America!

Where can I watch Dr Stone: Science Future?

You can catch Dr Stone: Science Future on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

Dr Stone season 4 will be released on Thursday 9th January 2025.

Advertisement

Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.