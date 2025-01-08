Dr Stone season 4 release schedule: When are new episodes out?
Here's everything we know about season 4 of the Dr Stone anime!
After three hit seasons, Dr Stone returns for season 4 in January 2035, titled Dr Stone: Science Future!
Known for its ambitious sci-fi worldbuilding, Dr Stone takes place in the distant future. In this universe, all of humankind were frozen in stasis by a mysterious event in 2019. Protagonist Senku Ishigami wakes up after 3,700 years and finds himself in a very different world, tasked with rebuilding human civilisation from scratch.
The past three seasons have embarked on some genuinely epic storylines, most recently with Senku traveling to America and launching a space program with his new allies. Now season 4 will conclude the story.
Read on to learn everything we know about Dr Stone: Science Future's release schedule!
Dr Stone season 4 release schedule: When are new episodes out?
Dr Stone: Science Future premieres on Thursday 9th January, with an episode titled Ryusui vs Senku. After that, new episodes are expected to arrive on a weekly basis.
The show's production company TMS Entertainment hasn't confirmed the official release dates for later episodes yet, but we can expect the season's schedule to look like this:
- Episode 1 – Ryusui vs Senku – Thursday 9th January
- Episode 2 – Thursday 16th January
- Episode 3 – Thursday 23rd January
- Episode 4 – Thursday 30th January
- Episode 5 – Thursday 6th February
- Episode 6 – Thursday 13th February
Dr Stone: Science Future will be split into three parts, and is expected to be around 20 episodes long.
Dr Stone: Science Future trailer
There's now a full trailer for Dr Stone: Science Future, introducing new enemies and new technology as Senku's team explore North America!
Where can I watch Dr Stone: Science Future?
You can catch Dr Stone: Science Future on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.
Dr Stone season 4 will be released on Thursday 9th January 2025.
Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a freelance critic and entertainment journalist specialising in geek culture, TV and film. She has written for numerous outlets including Empire, TV Guide, Wired and Vulture, and hosts the film podcast Overinvested.